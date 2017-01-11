Nothing found after bomb threat called into metro-east Best Buy

An electronics store was evacuated and closed for two and a half hours Wednesday after a bomb threat was called into the store.
Best Buy at 26 Plaza Drive was evacuated at approximately 4:33 p.m., according to a news release from the Fairview Heights Police Department. An employee told police that a male caller said an explosive device had been placed inside the store and was set to be detonated.
The store was evacuated. A search was conducted by an explosive detection K-9 unit from Scott Air Force Base. No suspicious packages or devices were located. The store was reopened around 6:50 p.m. No injures were reported.
Police said the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130.
This is the second time in the last nine months that the store has had to close for an emergency. On April 6, the store was the site of a fire which started in a trash compactor inside the building.
