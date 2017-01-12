Here’s the latest on when the ice is expected to hit

A winter storm watch was scheduled to go in effect late Thursday night for the St. Louis and metro-east region, but meteorologists say the predicted ice won’t start rolling in until Friday morning or midday Friday.
KSDK meteorologist Scott Connell reported that temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s on Thursday and then into the 20s on Thursday night.
With the cold air in place, warm and moist air aloft will create mostly freezing rain, Connell reported. There may be some sleet, especially when the precipitation first starts, but freezing rain seems to be the most likely scenario, he reported.
Connell said many areas will see up to a quarter-inch of ice, though some could get up to half an inch.
KMOV reported that the ice could arrive in time for Friday’s commute. Sleet and freezing rain will develop south of St. Louis Thursday night into Friday morning. Then the sleet and freezing rain will spread north during the morning and afternoon, KMOV reported.
It may be a slow push north. It’s possible it stays south of the St. Louis metro during the commute, but could end up being a close call, according to KMOV. The station reproted that an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will spread north into the metro, if not reaching St. Louis in the morning, then likely by the afternoon and evening.
The full forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers in the morning...Then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight...Colder. Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Low in the mid 20s. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday...Colder...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain in the morning...Then freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. High around 30. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Friday night...Freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature around 30. East wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Saturday...Freezing rain likely in the morning...Then rain... Possibly mixed with freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. High in the mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Saturday night...Cloudy...Rain...Possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening...Then chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Sunday...Cloudy...Rain...Possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning...Then chance of rain in the afternoon. High around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Sunday night...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Low around 40. Temperature steady or slowly rising.
Martin luther king jr day...Warmer. Rain likely. High in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Low in the lower 40s.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. High around 50.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain... Possibly mixed with snow. Low in the mid 30s.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. High around 50.
