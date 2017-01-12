St. Louis tells Larry Rice to shut down homeless shelter

The city of St. Louis told the Rev. Larry Rice, who operates a homeless shelter in St. Louis and who has called for a homeless shelter to be created in Belleville, that he has until April 1 to shut down his center at 1411 Locust St.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city’s Board of Building Appeals voted 7-0 to shut down the center, but allowed the center to stay open through the winter.
The center has been operating without an occupancy permit since May 12, 2015, when it was revoked because of a series of building code violations and because the center was housing 200 people when he was only permitted to provide shelter for up to 35 people.
