Iced in? We’ve got 5 ideas for how to not lose your mind

1:26 Belleville East girls win fourth-straight basketball game Pause

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:34 Ryan Moore comments on electoral board's decision to remove him from April ballot

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:41 Fire damages Washington Park home