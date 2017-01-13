Metro-East News

January 13, 2017

St. Louis police trying to locate missing 12-year-old girl

By Don O’Brien

ST. LOUIS

St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since early Wednesday morning.

Kameil Taylor was last seen around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday when she left her home in the 5300 block of Labadie Avenue to walk to a bus stop, according to KMOX. The girl did not make it to the bus stop and did not attend school Wednesday. Kameil’s mother told police her daughter had never disappeared before.

“We don’t know that she’s in danger,” St. Louis police Lt. Perri Johnson said during a press conference Friday night. “We’re exhausting every angle we can to get this little girl home safely.”

Kameil is described as being 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with a medium complexion and medium-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing black and purple Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes, black scrubs-type pants, a black polo shirt and a dark-color plaid coat. She was carrying a bright-colored plaid book bag.

Metro-East News

