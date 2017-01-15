Firefighters still battling church fire in East St. Louis

A fire at the Christ Redeemed Missionary Baptist Church continued burning Sunday morning after the blaze destroyed most of the church Saturday night.
Ortega Redd, who lives across the street from the church, said he had fond memories of the church — taking tours and summer camps.
He said the church was not in good shape, however, and said the fire was bound to happen.
East St. Louis police said the fire rekindled early Sunday morning. Firefighters were on scene attempting to extinguish the fire.
