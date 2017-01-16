Body found outside hospital in St. Louis, police say

The St. Louis County Police Department said Monday morning that it was trying to positively identify a deceased male who was found lying on the pavement on Dunn Road in front of Christian Northeast Hospital on Sunday night.
Police said in a news release that officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person down in the 11100 block of Dunn Road. They said they found an unresponsive adult male, believed to be 34 years old. He was pronounced dead shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s body, but labeled the incident as a suspicious death.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was handling the investigation.
Anyone with information in regard to the death investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
