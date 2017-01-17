Injuries reported in crash near Marissa; child thrown from vehicle

Emergency crews said a child was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Tuesday morning north of Marissa.
The crash happened about 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 4 and Heintz Road.
Firefighters said an 8-year-old was thrown from one of the vehicles.
Marissa Fire Chief Jim Perrine said six people had to be taken to the hospital after two SUVs collided, a gray Ford Escape and a white GMC. The child was thrown from the GMC. The boy was taken to a St. Louis hospital by medical helicopter.
Perrine said all six people injured were alert and oriented when they were transported. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.
Illinois State Police were investigating the cause of the crash. St. Clair County deputies assisted.
