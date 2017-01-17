One dead in East St. Louis house fire

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a house fire in the 2100 block of Market Avenue.
Andrea Brown said she lives at 2141 Market with her father, five children and a grandchild. Brown said everyone but her father was able to make it out of the structure safely. Brown said her father died in the fire.
Firefighters were called to the scene after 2 p.m. Police said they are searching for one potential inhabitant of the home. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of the home at 3 p.m.
The American Red Cross was on the scene providing assistance to the family.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
