Amid boycott, local congressmen say inauguration important to ‘peaceful transition’

More than 40 U.S. House Democrats will boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday to protest the president-elect’s views on topics ranging from immigration to alleged tampering by Russia in the election.
But local House Republicans say they are disappointed their Democratic colleagues are boycotting the inauguration. No U.S. Senators have said they will boycott the inauguration.
Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, said inauguration is a day that is “important” to celebrating a smooth transfer of power. He plans to attend the event.
“I’ve attended the swearing-in of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush as well as Barack Obama, and what I’ve learned is that attending the inauguration is not about agreeing with the man whose hand is raised at noon, but about celebrating the legitimate and peaceful transfer of power in our Republic,” Shimkus said in a statement.
Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, will also attend the inauguration. A spokesman for Bost said the event is a representation of the “peaceful transition of power.”
“Rep. Bost will be in attendance to celebrate this uniquely American tradition and hopes that it will serve as a fresh beginning in moving past our deep political divisions,” said the spokesman, Matt McCullough.
Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said he believes his colleagues’ decision to boycott the event is “disrespectful.” Friday’s inauguration will mark Davis’ fourth time attending the event, and the second as a congressman.
“This is about putting America first, it’s about our peaceful transition of power. It’s an example that should be set for many other countries that don’t have peaceful transitions of power,” Davis said. “Four years ago when Barack Obama was sworn-in, I didn’t think for an instant of boycotting that. It was less about who I supported, which was not Barack Obama, and more about showing respect for our commander-in-chief.”
A nationwide debate erupted after Trump criticized Georgia Rep. John Lewis, who said he won’t attend the inauguration because he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate” president, given allegations that Russian interfered in the election.
“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis told NBC News. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong.”
Trump responded via Twitter, saying Lewis “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart.” The President-elect said in another Tweet that Lewis is “All talk, talk, talk.”
But Trump’s message regarding Lewis didn’t resound well with lawmakers like California Rep. Judy Chu, who said she will boycott the inauguration — one of at least 44 who said they wouldn’t go.
After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration.— Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017
Illinois Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez from Chicago was one of the first lawmakers to announce he would not be attending the inauguration. He explained his decision in a speech on the House floor in January.
“We all heard the tape when Donald Trump was bragging – bragging – about grabbing women by their private parts without their consent,” he said. “It is something I can never un-hear.”
Why I will not be at Trump inauguration & will march w/ women on 1/21: https://t.co/lsEwbL6o08 video: https://t.co/UEUiOjF873 #twill #p2 pic.twitter.com/rwo5nddxpn— Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) January 10, 2017
Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin said he was planning to attend inauguration out of “respect” for the new commander-in-chief. After allegations of connections with Russia, conflicts of interest and “offensive Tweets,” however, Pocan said he would not attend the event.
After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wrEeGfqjrZ— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 15, 2017
Here is a list of Representatives who have said they will not attend the inauguration, according to USA Today and the Washington Post:
Arizona: Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva
California: Rep. Jared Huffman, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Mark Takano, Rep. Judy Chu, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, Rep. Karen Boss, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Grace Napolitano, Rep. Raul Ruiz and Rep. Jerry McNerney
Florida: Rep. Darren Soto
Georgia: Rep. John Lewis
Illinois: Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez
Kentucky: Rep. John Yarmuth
Maine: Rep. Chellie Pingree
Maryland: Rep. Anthony G. Brown
Massachusetts: Rep. Katherine Clark
Michigan: Rep. John Conyers
Minnesota: Rep. Keith Ellison
Mississippi: Rep. Bennie Thompson
Missouri: Rep. Lacy Clay
New Jersey: Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Rep. Jerrold Nadler
New York: Rep. Jose E. Serrano, Rep. Yvette Clark, Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez and Rep. Adriano Espaillat
Ohio: Rep. Marcia Fudge
Oregon: Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Rep. Kurt Schrader and Rep. Peter A. DeFazio
Pennsylvania: Rep. Dwight Evans and Rep. Brendan Boyle
Tennessee: Rep. Steve Cohen
Texas: Rep. Al Green
Virginia: Rep. Don Beyer
Washington: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Adam Smith
Wisconsin: Rep. Mark Pocan
