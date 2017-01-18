8-year-old was not restrained in Marissa crash, police say

Illinois State Police say an 8-year-old boy was not restrained when he was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Tuesday morning north of Marissa.
Police on Wednesday continued investigating the crash that resulted in the boy being thrown from a GMC sport-utility vehicle in rural St. Clair County.
Police said in a crash summary that the 8-year-old boy was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.
According to police, Lee A. Fosnock, 36, was driving a 2013 GMC Acadia with five passengers: 29-year-old Mandy Hagen and her four children, ages 10, 8, 5 and 1. Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said both Fosnock and Hagen are from Pickneyville.
Fosnock was driving west on Heintz Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. As Fosnock approached Illinois 4, he disobeyed a stop sign and his vehicle was hit by a 2011 Ford Escape driven by 44-year-old Rebecca Morrell, of St. Libory, police said. Morrell was southbound on Illinois 4 toward Marissa when Fosnock pulled out onto the roadway.
Police said the Escape hit the passenger side of the Acadia. Both vehicles ended up in a muddy field next to the intersection. The Acadia flipped on its side.
Fosnock told police he was distracted by one of the children inside the vehicle when he failed to stop before entering the intersection.
Fosnock and Hagen were taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, but Fosnock was later transferred to a St. Louis hospital due to the severity of his injuries, police said.
All four children were taken to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Three children were taken by ambulance, while the 8-year-old was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter.
Police said all six occupants of the Acadia had injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The crash summary said some of the children were treated at a hospital and released later in the day.
Morrell, who was the only person inside the Escape, had minor injuries and was taken to Sparta Regional Hospital.
