Lineup shaping up for first air show at Scott Air Force Base since 2012

The lineup for an airshow to help celebrate Scott Air Force base’s 100th anniversary is starting to take shape. The air show, the first to be held at Scott since 2012, is scheduled for June 10-11.
Highlighting the show will be a performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Also scheduled to appear are the U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team and the aerial pyrotechnic demonstration of Tora, Tora, Tora!
Other demonstrations confirmed for the air show include the T-33 Acemaker, P-51 Mustang, Mig-17, KC-135, C-21, C-40 and Curtiss Jenny aircraft.
For more information about the air show, visit www.scott.af.mil/airshow2017.
