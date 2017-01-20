Metro-East News

January 20, 2017 2:46 PM

Injuries reported in crash on St. Clair Avenue, police say

By Dana Rieck

Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at North 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue in the East St. Louis area.

Reports indicated that two people may have been ejected from a vehicle. A witness, Teddy Donaby of East St. Louis, said two women were thrown from a vehicle.

One of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Suburban, flipped and ended up on its roof. One of the vehicles apparently hit a utility pole.

Westbound and eastbound traffic on St. Clair Avenue was being delayed.

Police and EMS were responding to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

