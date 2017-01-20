Injuries reported in crash on St. Clair Avenue, police say

Injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at North 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue in the East St. Louis area.
Reports indicated that two people may have been ejected from a vehicle. A witness, Teddy Donaby of East St. Louis, said two women were thrown from a vehicle.
One of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Suburban, flipped and ended up on its roof. One of the vehicles apparently hit a utility pole.
Westbound and eastbound traffic on St. Clair Avenue was being delayed.
Police and EMS were responding to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
