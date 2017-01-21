Women’s march and rally today in St. Louis to send ‘bold message’

Thousands of women are descending upon Washington and organizing rallies in cities across the country — including in St. Louis — for a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.
The St. Louis march and rally, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, was to begin at Union Station and proceed down Market Street, ending at Luther Ely Smith Park with a rally.
Organizers of Women’s March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Attendees are “hurting and scared” as the new president takes office and want a greater voice for women in political life, according to the organizers’ mission statement.
Organizers of the St. Louis march, in a Facebook post, said the event is designed to “send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country and that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”
The march route for St. Louis:
