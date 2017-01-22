These are some of the changes coming to Wehrenberg Theatres

Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres recently purchased the nine St. Louis-area Wehrenberg Theatres locations, including St. Clair 10 Cine in Fairview Heights and O’Fallon 15 Cine.
With Marcus now owning the theaters, plans for upgrades and renovations at the Wehrenberg locations are in the works, said Rolando Rodriguez, the CEO and president of Marcus theaters, who visited the St. Louis area theaters late last week.
Since purchasing Wehrenberg, Marcus has introduced a $5 Tuesday program where tickets cost $5. Starting on Jan. 27, Marcus plans to offer $5 student tickets on Thursdays and a $5 senior matinee on Fridays. The company also introduced a loyalty program where people could earn free movies and food.
Among the changes Marcus is planning are updated lobbies, larger screens and new reclining chairs with footrests. Lounges where people can order alcoholic beverages and watch sporting events have been added at other Marcus locations. Some theaters even have options where food can be ordered and brought to customers’ seats in the theaters, Rodriguez said.
Marcus hopes to carry out a renovation of the O’Fallon theater sometime this year, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez took some time to speak with the Belleville News-Democrat about the upcoming changes coming to Wehrenberg Theatres.
Q: How much do you think you’ll be investing into the Wehrenberg Theaters here in O’Fallon and in Fairview Heights, and in the entire St. Louis area?
A: “We can’t provide the numbers, but I will say to you it will be in the millions of dollars of investments that we’re going to place. We’re going to come into a location like this one, and we’re talking about totally remodeling from color schemes to the introductions to the recliner seating that will require us to looking at the size of screens and how we reposition those. That will require the infrastructure of the stadium seating being changed, introducing a lounge that will be very attractive. The shell will remain, and the rest of the theater is being rebuilt.”
Q: When do you expect these renovations to take place, and how long will they take?
A: “We’re working very hard right now to get these renovations underway. As you can imagine, there’s a combination of the internal approval, the finances that are necessary to get this project underway, but more importantly we’re working on the plans to present to the city, and we obviously need our city to (give) approval to get these projects. As far as how long they will take, it depends on the level of complexity in completing this construction. They normally range anywhere from four to eight months, depending on how much is involved and everything we need to get accomplished.”
Q: Will theaters stay open during the work?
A: “Absolutely. One of the things we’ve learned, and we’ve done quite a few of these at Marcus over the last few years, is that it’s important we maintain the ability to show movies for our consumers and our clientele that’s very loyal. The way we structure our construction process is we will do them in phases. You will see in locations is we will typically take down three auditoriums at a time, or four auditoriums at a time, and as they come back up, folks will automatically start seeing some of the new amenities we’re offering and then we shut down another two or three auditoriums and continue our process.”
Q: People could stay at home. They have their flat screen TVs, they could put their feet up on their ottoman or coffee table. Is that part of what you’re trying to compete against?
A: “I think TV has been around for a long time and the rate of social media and how young people watch things on iPads and iPhones, I consider all of those channels as competitive environments. What I can tell you is the best thing they have at home, which is a recliner seat, I now have it. That’s number one. Number two, you cannot, as much as you try for the normal consumer out there, it’s very hard for them to put a 35-foot wide screen in their living room. And that’s about the smallest we’ll have. So when you look at 35-foot screens, or very frankly when you look at some of our large screen format, which are as large as 70-feet wide, it’s kind of hard to compete against a 70-foot wide screen, with Atmos sound, with food and beverage concepts, and being part of a social experience with other people watching something on a screen that they could relate to and they could have a communal experience.”
Q: Will these renovations lead to higher ticket prices?
A: “We evaluate those when we open up. Our models are based on having traffic through the door. Any successful business in my mind needs to have people come through the door. We pride ourselves to make sure our price-value relationship lines up with the consumer we’re serving…. We try to look at the segments of the population that may be most challenged on their pocketbook and their price-value relationship while still offering them an amazing experience when they come.”
Q: Fairview Heights is a discount theater right now. Will you still keep that model there?
A: “At this point in time we have no plans to changing that model.”
Q: Will renovations also take place in Fairview Heights?
A: “That’s one of the ones we’re trying to evaluate what is the long-term proposition that we could do there.”
Q: Will the Wehrenberg name stay?
A: “Yes. Absolutely, we believe that’s a brand that’s been around for a very long time and has built an amazing proposition here in the St. Louis market. They are a family built organization that served this community for many years, and we happen to appreciate that.”
Q: What’s your favorite movie?
A: “I’m going to be a little hokey here, but Top Gun…. ‘Til this day, when I’m switching channels and I see the movie come up, I still get hooked and watch it.”
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Comments