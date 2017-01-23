Metro-East News

January 23, 2017 12:12 PM

Shiloh man charged with murder following weekend shooting

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Shiloh man with first degree murder Monday for allegedly shooting a man in East St. Louis.

Lester D. Jones, 30, allegedly shot Mario A. King in the head, killing him, on Saturday at the John DeShields Homes public housing complex at 1235 McCasland Ave, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

Jones remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. A judge set his bail at $1 million.

East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police investigated the murder.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos