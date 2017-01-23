Shiloh man charged with murder following weekend shooting

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Shiloh man with first degree murder Monday for allegedly shooting a man in East St. Louis.
Lester D. Jones, 30, allegedly shot Mario A. King in the head, killing him, on Saturday at the John DeShields Homes public housing complex at 1235 McCasland Ave, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
Jones remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. A judge set his bail at $1 million.
East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police investigated the murder.
