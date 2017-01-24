Man found with gunshot wound at MetroLink station

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said a 36-year-old man was shot at the Emerson Park MetroLink Station in East St. Louis late Monday night.
In a news release, St. Clair County Capt. Bruce Fleshren said deputies responded to the MetroLink station at 10:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired and one person wounded. Deputies found the 36-year-old man with a gunshot to his abdomen.
An 29-year-old male was also located at the scene. He told deputies that someone tried to rob him.
Police did not release the identities of the men.
Fleshren said the 29-year-old told deputies he fled to the MetroLink station after some people threatened him with a weapon at his apartment, which was located near the station. The 29-year-old said he fled to the station to find a police officer for help. He said he was being followed by the suspects.
Around the same time, the sheriff’s office said, the 36-year-old exited a train that had just arrived at the station. The 36-year-old was walking away when the suspects fired one round, which struck him in the abdomen. The suspects then left the scene on foot.
The sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting victim was not connected to the prior armed robbery attempt of the 29-year-old.
Authorities said investigators were looking into obtaining security video from the MetroLink to help identify any possible suspects.
The man who was shot was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital with a gunshot that was not considered life-threatening. He is expected to be released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 618-277-3505.
Kaitlyn Schwers
