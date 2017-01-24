Granite City police officer arrested

EDWARDSVILLE A Granite City police officer has been arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail, according to sheriff’s department personnel.
Details were not immediately available, but Granite City Police Major Ken Rozell said a statement from the department would be released later Tuesday, identifying the officer and the charges.
A special prosecutor will be appointed to investigate the arrest because Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons is married to a Granite City police officer.
Comments