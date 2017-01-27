Metro-East News

January 27, 2017 7:01 AM

Firefighters battle blaze at church in Washington Park

By Kelsey Landis

Firefighters were battling a blaze at the Miracle Tabernacle church in Washington Park early Friday morning.

Firefighters at the scene said they did not know the cause of the fire at the church, which is located at at 2117 N. 55th St. No one was in the church when they arrived on the scene in the predawn hours.

The crew battling the blaze remained at the scene as the sun rose, trying to extinguish the last remnants of the fire in the back of the church.

They could be seen tearing away siding on part of the building to get to the flames.

