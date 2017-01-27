Firefighters battle blaze at church in Washington Park

Firefighters were battling a blaze at the Miracle Tabernacle church in Washington Park early Friday morning.
Firefighters at the scene said they did not know the cause of the fire at the church, which is located at at 2117 N. 55th St. No one was in the church when they arrived on the scene in the predawn hours.
Here's some video of the scene. pic.twitter.com/Ay9FPXMy1J— Kelsey Landis (@kelseylandis) January 27, 2017
The crew battling the blaze remained at the scene as the sun rose, trying to extinguish the last remnants of the fire in the back of the church.
They could be seen tearing away siding on part of the building to get to the flames.
More video. pic.twitter.com/noRwiDxfPV— Kelsey Landis (@kelseylandis) January 27, 2017
Check back to bnd.com for more details as they become available.
