Signal Hill Fire Department to change dispatching providers

0:57 Fire at Miracle Tabernacle church in Washington Park, IL Pause

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

1:46 The Grille at The Mansion

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:40 Local entertainer Bob Tyler retires after nearly 70 years

2:52 Belleville sixth-grader bowls a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

2:32 Want a sneak peak of the McKendree Metro Rec Plex?