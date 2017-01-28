With new president, can St. Clair County get a second shot at landing NGA?

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:21 Man who can't sweat? He doesn't sweat it

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

0:58 Belleville East basketball takes on East St. Louis

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:30 Okawville senior talks basketball win over Columbia