Police release video of break-in at Shiloh electronics shop

Police said they need the public’s help in identifying four people who were shown on surveillance video inside an electronics shop that reported a burglary early Saturday.
Police went to Experimac, located between Qdoba and China Hing on Green Mount Crossing Drive, just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found that the front glass door of the business had been smashed with a landscaping brick. Police said electronic items were taken from the store by four people who were shown on surveillance video. The subjects’ faces were concealed, police said.
NEWS RELEASE Burglary Seeking public help January 30, 2017 Case Number: 17-0102 Contact: Detective Sergeant Jesse Phillips On Saturday, January 28, 2017 at approximately 2:27 AM, The Shiloh Police Department responded to Experimac located at 3220 Greenmount Crossing Drive for a business alarm. Upon arrival, Officers observed entry had been made into the business by smashing the glass front door with a landscaping brick. Items of electronic equipment were taken from the business by four subjects with their faces concealed. This incident appears to be connected with several similar burglaries in the St. Louis area and we are communicating with those law enforcement agencies. A portion of the Experimac surveillance video has been attached. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.Posted by Shiloh Police Department on Monday, January 30, 2017
Authorities believe the break-in might be connected to several other burglaries in the St. Louis area.
Shiloh police released an edited 50-second portion of the video captured during the incident at Experimac. In the video, a brick can be seen coming through the front door and into the store. Four people wearing hoodies can be seen running inside, looking through cabinets and running out carrying various items.
The store wrote on its Facebook page that it would be open during its regular business hours despite the break-in.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
Experimac is OPEN for business during our regular hours, despite an early morning break-in and burglary. All of our...Posted by Experimac on Saturday, January 28, 2017
Comments