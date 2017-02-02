East St. Louis battles two structure fires

Fire Crews in East St. Louis battled two structure fires Thursday afternoon.
Engine Cos. 422 and 426 responded to a duplex fire at 12:30 in the 1500 block of N. 44th Street. There was no one inside. Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said there were no injuries to any firefighters.
While battling that blaze a second fire call came in reporting a structure fire in the 1100 block of Bond Avenue. Engine Co. 426 went to that location while Washington Park Fire Department arrived to assist East St. Louis on N.44th Street.
Blackmon said the building on Bond Avenue also was vacant. Blackmon does not know what started either of the fires.
