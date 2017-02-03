Man found shot inside car on Freedom Drive, police say

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said a 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound inside his car late Thursday night on Freedom Drive in Belleville.
Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in a news release that the shooting victim was taken to Memorial Hospital with a wound to his upper leg. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
Police also found a possible suspect weapon at the scene, Fleshren said.
No arrests had been made by Friday morning as investigators were still working to identify the suspect.
Deputies were called to the 100 block of Freedom Drive at 10:16 p.m. in reference to a person shot in a vehicle. The sheriff’s department said they found the 32-year-old inside a Pontiac Grand Am, which had struck a mail box. Authorities believe the man was shot after he had met with the suspect to buy cannabis. A struggle ensued after the suspect tried to rob the man, and he was shot in the process, the sheriff’s department said.
Authorities said the suspect ran from the scene. The suspect was described as a black man wearing a light-colored jacket, but no other details were provided.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s department at 618-277-3504.
