Regions Bank to close 27 locations nationwide, 2 in metro-east

Regions Bank is closing 27 locations nationwide, including two in the metro-east.
One location, in Dupo, at 100 South 2nd St., will combine with a location in Columbia, according to Mel Campbell, a spokesman for the Alabama-based bank.
The other location, in Troy, at 100 McDonald St., will combine with a location in Collinsville, at 100 Columbia Center.
Regions decided to cosolidate locations “based on traffic, volume, proximity of other branches, profitability, and other factors,” Campbell wrote in a statement.
Nothing will happen to customers’ accounts, he said, except for the physical lcoation where they can be accessed. They will close in April.
“We will make every effort to identify other jobs in the company for affected associates where possible,” Campbell wrote.
