February 3, 2017 11:29 PM

Could the next state holiday be Obama’s birthday?

Some Illinois Democrats are pushing to make former President Barack Obama’s birthday a state holiday, according to the Springfield Journal-Register.

Two bills in the Illinois House and one in the Senate would make Aug. 4, the 44th president’s birthday, an official state holiday.

The House bills would make it a “legal holiday,” in which state government offices would close, and schools and businesses would have the option of being closed.

A similar bill was considered last year. At the time, Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration said the holiday would cost the state $3.2 million in salary.

