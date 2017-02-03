Could the next state holiday be Obama’s birthday?

Some Illinois Democrats are pushing to make former President Barack Obama’s birthday a state holiday, according to the Springfield Journal-Register.
Two bills in the Illinois House and one in the Senate would make Aug. 4, the 44th president’s birthday, an official state holiday.
The House bills would make it a “legal holiday,” in which state government offices would close, and schools and businesses would have the option of being closed.
A similar bill was considered last year. At the time, Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration said the holiday would cost the state $3.2 million in salary.
