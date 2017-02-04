Metro-East News

February 4, 2017 8:34 PM

Firefighters battling structure fire after basement explosion

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

COLLINSVILLE

Firefighters were battling a structure fire Saturday evening in the 500 block of Forest Drive after an explosion was reported.

Authorities arrived on scene shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. Collinsville Fire Department, Maryville Fire Department and Fairview Fire Department responded to the call.

According to Collinsville Fire Chief David Meadows, the structure caught fire after an explosion in the basement, which led to extensive interior damage.

Four adults and two children were in the house at the time of the explosion, but all escaped safely, as did the family’s three dogs, Meadows said. The family’s cat could not be located.

Meadows said the cause of the explosion is unknown as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

