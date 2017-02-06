You saw Lady Gaga play at the Super Bowl. Now she’s coming to St. Louis.

Not long after her Super Bowl 51 halftime show performance, Lady Gaga announced a world tour, which includes a stop at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
February 6, 2017
Gaga’s St. Louis show, as part of her “Joanne” world tour, is scheduled Nov. 16, according to a Live Nation news release. Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at livenation.com as well as the Scottrade Center.
Her fifth studio album, “Joanne,” was released in October.
The tour is set to kick off in North America on Aug. 1 and in Europe on Sept. 22.
Aside from St. Louis, Gaga is also scheduled to perform in Chicago; Louisville, Ky.; and Kansas City, Mo.
Comments