Transportation panel planned at Lindenwood

The Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois is scheduled to have a transportation discussion panel with a state senator who chairs the committee on transportation.
The event being moderated by State Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Lindenwood University-Belleville. The event is being organized by the leadership council’s transportation enhancement committee.
Among the topics scheduled to be discussed at the event include multi-modal priorities, a presentation on Merchants Bridge, the St. Louis Regional Freightway, America’s Central Port and MidAmerica Airport.
The event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lindenwood University-Belleville in the auditorium at 2600 W. Main St.
