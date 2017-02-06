Madigan joins 15 general attorneys in fight against Trump immigration order

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:24 Granite City attorney Thomas Hildebrand apologizes, law license reinstated

0:28 Explosion causes fire at Collinsville home

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:48 Belleville East basketball star talks loss to top-ranked Bolingbrook

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers