Firefighters battle car fire in Belleville

Fire crews extinguished a car fire Monday night in the 1400 block of Orchard Street.
According to Belleville Fire Deputy Chief Bud Jacobs, the vehicle was fully involved in a driveway and threatening two other cars and a home.
Laurie Shannon, a witness to the fire and neighbor to the family, said she heard a couple of pops before the fire started.
“It was engulfed — I saw something shoot into the air,” she said. “... The flames were really high.”
Jacobs said there were no injuries and no other property damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The car’s owner declined to comment.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
