Illinois took in 11,000 refugees since 2007 from countries in Trump order

Before President Donald Trump temporarily banned most immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations and refugees from all nations, Illinois had accepted nearly 11,000 people from those countries.
Trump’s order extended to Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Between 2007 and January 2017, the United States took in about 270,000 refugees from those counties, of which 10,864 came to Illinois, according to data compiled by the Associated Press.
The Trump administration indicated that the purpose of the ban was to stop possible terrorists from coming to America embedded in refugee groups, but no refugee from the seven countries on the ban committed an act of terrorism between 1975 and 2015, according to the Washington Post, citing research from the libertarian Cato Institute.
Most refugees who were listed as going to Illinois moved to the Chicago area, although pockets settled in the Quad Cities area and other medium-sized cities throughout the state.
The metro-east saw only one refugee, from Iraq, who was scheduled to move to Glen Carbon in 2007.
Refugees to Illinois
- Illinois accepted nearly 11,000 refugees since 2007. Most moved to the Chicago area, although pockets settled in the Quad Cities area and other medium-sized cities throughout the state.
- The metro-east saw only one refugee, from Iraq, who was scheduled to move to Glen Carbon in 2007.
- Chicago accepted the most refugees, at 5,422. Skokie followed with 1,091. Rockford took in 905.
- Illinois took in the largest number of refugees in 2016, when it accepted 1,571 people.
Illinois accepted the sixth-most number of refugees in the nation, according to the data set. California accepted the most, with 56,000. Chicago accepted the most refugees, at 5,422. Skokie followed with 1,091. Rockford took in 905.
Other states that accepted more refugees include Michigan, at 25,000; Texas, at 24,000; Arizona, at 15,000, and New York, at 11,000.
However, Illinois took in the largest number of refugees in 2016, when it accepted 1,571 people.
Wyoming accepted the fewest refugees — one Somalian was intended to move to Cheyenne in 2016.
Refugees from Iraq made up almost 72 percent of Illinois’ 10,800 refugees since 2007. Refugees from Syria made up just more than 10 percent.
The data “tracks the movement of refugees from various countries around the world to the U.S. for resettlement under the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program,” according to the U.S. State Department. It does not include other types of immigration or visits, according to the AP.
The data reflects the refugees’ stated destination in the United States, according to the AP. In many cases, this is where the refugees first lived, although many may have since moved.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
