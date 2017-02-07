Governor visiting metro-east high school on Tuesday

Gov. Bruce Rauner was scheduled to make a stop at a metro-east high school Tuesday.
Rauner was scheduled to stop at Belleville West, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, at 10 a.m. According to a news release from Rauner’s office, he will hold a roundtable discussion on the Lead Higher Initiative, a program designed to make more advance placement and international baccalaureate courses available to lower-income students.
Rauner was also scheduled to take a tour of the school. He also was scheduled to visit Herrin Junior High School in Herrin on Tuesday afternoon.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
