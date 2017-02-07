Class-action suit in St. Clair County alleges scratch-off lottery rigged

A class-action lawsuit filed Monday in St. Clair County alleges the company that manages Illinois’ lottery defrauded businesses that sold scratch-off lottery tickets and individuals that purchased the same tickets.
The suit accuses Northstar Lottery Group of manipulating the number of tickets available for purchase.
The complaint alleges that Northstar designed and operated games so that when it calculated that a particular game was financially beneficial to its profit interests, it would stop sales of tickets for that game and actively collect tickets that had been sent to its vendors for sale. Northstar would then simply start a new game and the process would repeat with the new game.
“We allege that when Northstar realized that it was ahead of the consumer in a particular game, meaning it had sold a number of tickets that did not include the winner, it would stop the game and lock in its profits. The winning ticket never got sold,” said Derek Brandt, one of the attorneys on the case, with Brandt Law of Edwardsville.
The plaintiff attorneys are asking the court to certify the suit as a class-action representing two classes of customers: retailers who sold tickets and customers who bought tickets.
For now, the only named plaintiffs are:
▪ Fairview Lounge of Fairview Heights
▪ Michael Cairo of Cook County
▪ Jason Van Lente of Cook County
▪ John Bean of St. Clair County
The law firms filing the suit are Sprague & Urban of Belleville, TorHoerman Law of Edwardsville and Brandt Law of Edwardsville.
