Former police chief pleads guilty to falsifying work as MetroLink guard

A former East St. Louis police chief pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor theft by deception for collecting wages from Metro for work he did not perform.
Michael D. Floore was placed on 18 months conditional discharge, must do 20 hours of community service and pay $540 in restitution to Metro. He also must resign from the East St. Louis Police Department and cannot work as a law enforcement officer while on probation.
While he was police chief, Floore was working part-time as a security guard at MetroLink stations. He was charged May 26 with seven counts of public contractor misconduct.
Floore sought compensation from Bi-State Development for security work he purportedly did on Feb. 22, 23, 29 and March 24 and 28, according to the charges.
Floore could not be reached for comment.
18 Number of months Floore will be on probation
$540 Amount of restitution he must repay to Metro
20 Hours of community service Floore must perform
As part of the agreement, “the people of the State of Illinois and the defendant (Floore) agree that in exchange for the defendant’s pleas, he must provide total and complete cooperation,” State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said.
According to the charging document, Floore “knowingly obtained by deception, control over Bi-State Development Agency (Metro) currency having a total value not in excess of $500.” Floore “sought and received compensation for services he purported to render to Bi State Development Agency, but did not perform,” the warrant said.
With this agreement, Floore is entitled to keep his state pension. If he had plead guilty to or was found guilty of any felonies, he would have lost his Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pension.
The plea agreement says Floore must cooperate fully with police investigations and testify at any trials when called upon.
The plea agreement signed by Floore also says if he does not cooperate fully or does not testify truthfully as a witness in the cases that arise out of information he provides, he is subject to full prosecution and punishment and the plea agreement would be voided.
Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503
Comments