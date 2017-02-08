21-year-old shot in head; Fairview Heights Police investigating

Fairview Heights Police say a driver was found with a gunshot to the head on Tuesday night after his vehicle crashed into a landscape rock.
Police said in a news release Wednesday that they were called to Longacre Ponds Apartments at 6:20 p.m Tuesday for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a large landscape rock. Outside the apartment complex, police found an unresponsive 21-year-old male in a vehicle who had a gunshot to his head.
Police said the male was in “grave condition.” He was taken to a St. Louis hospital.
Police were told that more than one person was seen fleeing the scene of the crash on foot, but no suspects were found after a search of the area.
Fairview Heights Police said it was conducting an investigation with multiple agencies.
Anyone with information about the case can call Fairview Heights Police at 618-489-2100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
