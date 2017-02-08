McKendree University officials close The Hills Golf Club in Lebanon

A McKendree University public 18-hole golf course closed without notice Wednesday as school officials cite rising costs and declining interest in the sport itself.
A release from Lisa Brandon, the university’s director of media relations, stated the operating costs coupled with financial losses contributed to the closure of The Hills Golf Club in Lebanon — which was formerly known as Locust Hills.
The 109-acre property is located on Belleville Street. Officials purchased it in April 2012 for $1.4 million, the release stated.
“When we bought the golf course it was good for the community and the university,” the school’s president Dr. James Dennis said in the release. “For four years we have invested in it to the extent that we have been able, making renovations to the course and clubhouse. Despite capital investment improvements, working with individuals from other courses and with a consulting firm, we have not been able to make it a profitable venture.”
James Dennis, president of McKendree University
An LLC was formed to oversee the course’s purchase and operation. Dan Dobbins, president of that LLC, noted that declining participation in the sport among young people is a trend seen nationally.
“Across the country, many small golf clubs are struggling to remain open,” Dobbins said in the release. “All of these factors and the need for substantial improvements to the course to increase player revenue created an untenable situation.”
The grounds will not be sold immediately. Officials say there are no plans as of Wednesday and the land will continue to be mowed and maintained.
“We are not putting the golf course on the market at this time, however in the future we would entertain a sale of the site if one were tendered,” Dennis said.
The release stated the Refuge Family Grill can decide whether to stay open or not.
“We are open as of now. I’m in negotiations on whether that will remain or not,” the grill’s owner Krueger Brad said Wednesday afternoon.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
