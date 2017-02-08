Dick’s Sporting Goods to open location in Fairview Heights

Dick’s Sporting Goods will open a store in Fairview Heights in August, a city official confirmed Wednesday.
Mike Malloy, Fairview Heights economic development director, said the sporting goods chain will move into the former Sports Authority location at Fairview City Centre, 6575 N. Illinois St. The company, based in Coraopolis, Pa., has agreed to sign a 10-year lease on the property, with an option to extend, Malloy said.
A spokesman for the sporting goods chain could not be reached for comment.
Dick’s has five stores in the St. Louis area, but this will be its first location in the metro-east.
Sports Authority closed July 27 after operating in the location that fronts Illinois 159 since 2014. It moved there from another location in Fairview Heights.
The sporting goods chain declared bankruptcy last spring in hopes of restructuring debt to keep some stores open. But that changed in May, and it was announced that the chain’s properties would be liquidated.
