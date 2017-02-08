Aldi announces nationwide $1.6 billion remodel, expansion plan

Amid booming business, discount grocer Aldi announced Wednesday the company’s plans for $1.6 billion in remodeling and expansion at 1,300 of its 1,600 U.S. stores by 2020.
Aldi media relations officials, stationed in Batavia, near Chicago, stated the stores will be remodeled to feature modern designs, open ceilings and natural lighting. They plan to us environmentally friendly building materials including recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.
The discount grocer serves 40 million customers each month across the country — the release stated that number is a nearly 60 percent increase from 2013.
“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in Aldi customers,” Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, said in the release. “We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, meat, and bakery items. We’ve also made a number of improvements to our products — such as removing added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils from all of our Aldi exclusive brand foods.”
The release stated the grocery store helps customers save up to 60 percent on their weekly food costs.
“Aldi customers know we stand out from our competitors for a reason: We offer high-quality, affordable food that they can feel good about serving their families,” Hart said in the release.
While the company moves forward with its remodeling plans, it is also planning to open 650 new stores. Officials hope to operate 2,000 stores nationwide by the end of 2018.
A list of southern Illinois stores that will be remodeled and expanded was not immediately available.
Currently, the discount grocer provides groceries to customers in about 66 percent of the country.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
