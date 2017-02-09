Shiloh man charged with domestic battery

A Shiloh man is facing a felony domestic battery charge after he was arrested by Shiloh police Tuesday.
Marcus K. Williams, 21, was arrested by Shiloh police after they responded to a domestic battery report in the 100 block of Eagles Landing Drive, according to a Shiloh Police Department news release. Police say Williams choked a woman who he was dating. The woman did not seek medical treatment, police said.
Williams was arrested later Tuesday at his residence in the 100 block of Yorkshire Lane. Williams was charged with aggravated domestic battery and misdemeanor resisting a police officer. Judge Robert Haida set Williams’ bail at $50,000. Williams was taken to the St. Clair County Jail.
If convicted of the felony charge, Williams faces between three and seven years in prison.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
