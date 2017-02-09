Glen Carbon bank robbed; police search issue alert for woman

Glen Carbon police responded to a report of a bank robbery at a U.S. Bank branch in Glen Carbon on Thursday afternoon.
According to an alert put out by Illinois State Police, a white female was being sought by police in connection with the robbery. The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m.
Lt. Wayne White with the Glen Carbon Police Department confirmed that the bank was robbed. He didn’t immediately have additional details. He said Illinois State Police and the FBI were assisting in the investigation.
At 3:30 p.m., an Illinois State Police crime-scene investigator was at the scene, located at 3601 Illinois 159, as well as several members of the Glen Carbon Police Department.
