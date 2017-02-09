Metro-East News

February 9, 2017 7:18 PM

Alton police seek veteran cemetery vandals

By Dana Rieck



ALTON

Police are searching for the person or persons who vandalized Alton National Cemetery, a cemetery dedicated to veterans.

Trash, glass bottles, dirty diapers and splattered dog poop were found all over the cemetery, according to KMOV.

“The veterans gave their lives so we can enjoy our freedoms, and to have this kind vandalism is extremely disrespectful,” Alton National Cemetery Director Jeff Barnes told KMOV.

Workers also found a cracked sign and a monument and tombstone that had been pushed over.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642

