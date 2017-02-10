Madison County school superintendent to run for governor

Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools Bob Daiber will seek the Democratic nomination to run for governor of Illinois.
“The state of Illinois needs to get stability in its economic management,” Daiber said about the reason he wants to lead the state government. “There’s got to be something done.”
If elected, he said he would work to find a “compromise” to settle the state’s budget woes.
Daiber, 60, said he will detail more of the reasons why he is running during a news conference at noon Monday at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation at 1210 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.
Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar and Chris Kennedy, the son of the late Sen. Robert Kennedy, also have announced they are seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination for the 2018 election.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner was elected in 2014.
Mike Koziatek
Who is Bob Daiber?
Daiber, 60, who lives in Marine, has been the Madison County regional superintendent of schools since 2007. He was a public school teacher for 28 years before he became regional superintendent.
He also has served as a Madison County Board member, Marine Township supervisor and on the Marine Village Board. He unsuccessfully ran for state representative three times in the 1990s.
