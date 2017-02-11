Driver of van that crashed into Teutopolis basketball team’s bus charged with DUI

The Moultrie County sheriff says the driver of a van that hit a school bus carrying the Teutopolis basketball team and cheerleaders in Sullivan on Friday will be charged with driving under the influence.
WCIA reports she was taken to a hospital and then cited for failure to yield and DUI.
Five students also were transported to the hospital, treated and released for cuts and minor injuries.
The accident was captured on surveillance at a nearby gas station.
It showed the van hitting the school bus on Illinois 32, causing the bus to lose control, spin across the highway, and land on its side.
A basketball game between Teutopolis and Rock Ridge was canceled because of the accident, which occurred just south of Sullivan.
The Teutopolis Unit 50 school bus was driving to the site of the game, which was to be played at Lincoln College in Lincoln.
A photo by Dave McClain of the Shelby County News showed the bus ended up on its side after being hit by the van.
