Preschool owner pleads guilty to failing to report allegation of child abuse

A former board member of Madison County’s Child Advocacy Center and private preschool owner has pleaded guilty to failing to report an allegation of child abuse at the preschool.
The owner of the Goddard School in Edwardsville, Barbara A. Burrows, was sentenced to one year of court supervision, fined $222 and must provide training to Goddard School employees about reporting suspected abuse to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, according to Tayleur Blaylock, spokeswoman for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Burrows could not immediately be reached for comment.
“This was a rare case. Failure to report suspected child abuse is not something that we charge very often,” Blaylock said.
Burrows, 55, of St. Louis, was charged on Nov. 17. The child abuse was alleged to have happened in July 2015. The child involved in the allegation attended the school, Blaylock said.
Prosecutors also agreed not to file additional charges against Burrows as part of the plea deal.
The Edwardsville Police Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services conducted an investigation into the allegations. No charges were issued in the abuse case.
DCFS did conduct an investigation, said DCFS spokeswoman Veronica Resa. She also confirmed that Goddard School of Edwardsville was still operating.
Burrows was named to the Child Advocacy Center’s board in 2013. The Child Advocacy Center provides services to abused children. She no longer serves on the board, according to Blaylock.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
