Governor candidate Bob Daiber says labor, education and a budget needed for Illinois

Labor, education and breaking the budget stalemate were the centerpieces of Bob Daiber’s formal campaign announcement for governor, in what he acknowledged is likely an underdog campaign.
Daiber, 60, is currently regional superintendent of schools for Madison County. A fourth-generation Madison County resident, he taught at Triad High School for 28 years before he became regional superintendent. In that time, he was a Marine village trustee, township supervisor and a member of the Madison County Board. His wife, Karen Daiber, is a small business owner, and his two children attended Triad schools and now attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
While his leadership positions took two pages, he acknowledged they were largely local or educational in nature.
“I realize that I am not from wealth, not a state-ranking official at this time, and do not have a blessing from a high political mentor,” Daiber said. “We are a middle-class family just like a lot of Illinois families. But I do not consider myself any less than any other candidate who may be running.”
Those other candidates currently include Chris Kennedy, a Chicago businessman and son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar. Kennedy has already spent months talking to major donors and political leaders, with buzz about his potential run as far back as last summer’s Democratic National Convention, according to news reports.
When asked how Daiber would compete with Kennedy’s head start, Daiber replied, “Every day.”
Daiber made his formal campaign announcement at noon on Monday at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation in Edwardsville.
Return to BND.com for more on this breaking story.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments