Glenn McCoy cartoon draws strong reactions from people around the country

News-Democrat editorial cartoonist Glenn McCoy drew a cartoon comparing Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Ruby Bridges.
His cartoon has caused strong reaction, not just from BND readers but from people across the country.
The website Fusion says the implications being made are difficult to misinterpret. Vox says conservatives can’t stop comparing DeVos protests to segregation.
Several people have taken to Twitter to comment about Glenn’s cartoon as well:
my god pic.twitter.com/AhN1R4eRgX— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) February 14, 2017
Dear @bellevillenewsd, comparing criticism of the appointment of a billionaire to a child being harassed during integration is despicable. https://t.co/p3MewOC95X— CardinalCannonball (@CardCannonball) February 14, 2017
Hey @bellevillenewsd, #GlennMcCoy left something out of the political cartoon you ran, so I fixed it for you guys. Maybe you'll run it? pic.twitter.com/AVRDvvVjNr— Jason Pollock (@DeathstalkerHAM) February 14, 2017
Unbelievable. UNBELIEVABLE. Shame on the @bellevillenewsd. You think public criticism of a billionaire public official = school segregation? https://t.co/H8AdzLSMAd— Elizabeth Austin (@elizabethaustin) February 14, 2017
@GermanCityGirl @bellevillenewsd The level of racism and ahistorical offensiveness is phenomenal.— Matthew R. Francis (@DrMRFrancis) February 14, 2017
This "cartoon" comes from @bellevillenewsd right here in #Illinois. UGH. https://t.co/TSjpNu2atq— dusty rhodes (@dustyrhodes919) February 14, 2017
