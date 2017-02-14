Metro-East News

Glenn McCoy cartoon draws strong reactions from people around the country

News-Democrat editorial cartoonist Glenn McCoy drew a cartoon comparing Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Ruby Bridges.

His cartoon has caused strong reaction, not just from BND readers but from people across the country.

The website Fusion says the implications being made are difficult to misinterpret. Vox says conservatives can’t stop comparing DeVos protests to segregation.

Several people have taken to Twitter to comment about Glenn’s cartoon as well:

Metro-East News

