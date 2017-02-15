Governor Rauner delivering third budget address

Governor Bruce Rauner opened his budget address on Wednesday by saying both Republicans and Democrats have been working together for structural change.
“For the first time, legislators from both parties are standing together to say that Illinois must have structural change to grow our economy and create good jobs in every part of our state. That budgets must be truly balanced for the long term — and that to achieve balanced budgets, changes must be made to fix our broken system,” Rauner said. “On this, we all now agree. And that is real progress.”
Rauner has said he is encouraged by the ongoing negotiations toward a budget agreement in the state senate, but he has opted to let the legislators do their work, and not interfere.
The first-term governor, who has had worked during an ongoing budget impasse during his tenure, has also called for reforms along with a balanced budget in order to encourage economic growth in the state.
A stop-gap budget that was passed last year, expired in January.
