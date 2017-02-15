Metro-East News

February 15, 2017 1:12 PM

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital receives $1 million donation

News-Democrat

BELLEVILLE

The owner of a Belleville roofing company has given $1 million to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Catherine Taylor Yank, along with her husband Greg Yank, who own Taylor Roofing Co., gave $1 million in the form of a life insurance policy to the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation, according to a news release from the hospital.

“Catherine’s gift is a testament to her selflessness and commitment to fortifying the legacy of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis,” said Peg Sebastian, the president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in the release.

The release also noted that Taylor Yank is involved in the O’Fallon Rotary Club and is the chair of the St. Elizabeth’s Foundation Leadership Council.

Metro-East News

