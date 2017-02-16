Belleville mosque has open house Saturday

The Belleville Mosque and Islamic Education Center will have an open house 1-3 p.m. Saturday for people interested in learning more about the center.
Amy Nabulsi, a spokeswoman for the mosque, said leaders decided to hold the open house “as a result of the positive support” the mosque received after President Donald Trump last month signed an executive order that restricted travel for 90 days between the United States and seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The order has since been put on hold after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on the travel ban.
The mosque is at 4525 Old Collinsville Road. For more information, go to the mosque’s Facebook page.
Here is the open house schedule: 1-1:20 p.m. worship; 1:25-2 p.m. guest speaker from the St. Louis office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations; and 2-3 p.m. refreshments and meet and greet.
Comments